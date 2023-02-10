Indore: Three days after engagement, youth from Harda ends life 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Harda, who was preparing for a competitive exam, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his rented accommodation in the Kanadiya police station jurisdiction, police said on Thursday. He took such an extreme step three days after his engagement with a girl.

According to the police, the deceased is Anand Mukati (22). He lived in a rented flat in the Sarvasamapanna Nagar area for the past few months. Preliminary investigation revealed that Anand got engaged to a girl from Harda three days ago. After his engagement, he reached the city and took such an extreme step on Wednesday night.

In another case, a youth named Rahul also ended his life by hanging himself at his home in the Vijay Nagar area. He ran a mobile phone shop in the area. The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the reason for his suicide.

