Indore: Three Children Injured As School Bus Overturns

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three children were injured and hospitalised and some others received minor injuries when the driver of their school bus lost control and it overturned in the Gandhi Nagar area on Thursday evening. About 10 children were sitting on the bus at the time of the accident. The villagers took out the children from the bus and three of them were sent to the hospital for treatment where they are stated to be out of danger.

Gandhi Nagar police station in charge Anil Yadav said that the incident took place between Rizlai and Bisnawda village around 5 pm. The bus belonged to City Public School situated in Nagin Nagar area.

The injured include a 10-year-old girl named Princika Parmar, a resident of Vishnawda village and the police are taking their statements. The villagers informed the police that the driver of the bus managed to flee.

According to Yadav, preliminary investigation revealed that the accident happened due to rash driving and steering failure so the driver could not control the bus. However, the investigation is on to know the exact reason for the same. A search is on for the bus driver as well.

The front portion of the bus was badly damaged in the accident so it was believed that the bus was speeding and was being driven rashly.

