Indore: Three cafe employees robbed of Rs 5K by three bikers

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three bikers robbed three employees of a cafe of Rs 5,000 in the Rajendra Nagar area early morning on Saturday. After closing the cafe in Bhanwarkuan area, they were returning home when the miscreants attacked them and snatched the money. The condition of one of the youths is critical.

The incident took place near Choithram Mandi between 5 am and 6 am. Pratham Rathore, a resident of Dwarkapuri, and his co-workers Sachin and Ravi were returning home when they were stopped by three persons on a bike and looted.

According to the victims, the accused attacked Pratham with a knife and thrashed two others with a belt. Pratham got critically injured in the attack. After attacking them, the accused snatched Rs 5,000 from them and fled the scene. With the help of the people, the victims informed the police who took them to a hospital.

Rajendra Nagar police registered a case against unidentified accused and started a search for them. CCTVs installed in the area are also being examined to identify the accused.

It is noteworthy that a vegetable vendor was stabbed a year ago in the same area. However, the police arrested the accused in that case.

Read Also Indore: Linemen honoured at 9 places in district