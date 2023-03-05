Indore: Linemen honoured at 9 places in district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Linemen of West Discom were honoured at nine places in nine different programmes held on the occasion of National Security Day, on Saturday.

Discom MD Amit Tomar said that he instructed the subordinates to organise felicitation ceremonies for linemen at nine places in Indore district. “The linemen are the backbone of the power distribution system,” he said. City superintending engineer Manoj Sharma said that the east division organised the programme at Manoramaganj electricity office, West Division at the electricity office near Bada Ganapati, central city division at Veer Virendra Garden, south division at Maheshwari Dharamshala and north division at Sai Palace, Sukhliya.

Similarly, Indore rural division organised a programme in the auditorium located at Pologround, where linemen of Mhow, Depalpur, Betma (Pithampur) and other areas were honoured.

During the honouring programme, the linemen and other officials took an oath that they would follow all the electrical safety rules. The linemen also shared their experiences during the functions. Apart from Indore district, similar events were also organised in other districts, said Discom officials.

