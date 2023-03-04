Indore: 62 firms got GST registration on bogus documents

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Commissionerate of Central GST have teacked 62 firms, which obtained GST registration of the basis of fake documents. The firms were indulged in issuing fake invoices and drawing crores of rupee input tac credits.In continuance of operation against miscreants and as a pre-emptive measure to curb menace of fake GST registrations* getting registered, Central GST Commissionerate, Indore under able guidance of Chief Commissioner, Bhopal Shri. Navneet Goyal and Principal Commissioner Shri. Partha RoyChowdhury, Data Analytics Team at the Commissionerate has taken up a drive against fake registrations.Using Artificial Intelligence tools and with Human Intervention all the suspicious GST registrations were taken up for the detailed scrutiny & the verification of such registration was carried out.

In the first phase of this drive, data analytics was carried out, newly registered GST registrations and 62 GSTINs/ Firms were identified which prima facie appeared to be suspicious. It was found that the said firms had obtained GST registration numbers on the basis of fake/forged documents and were indulging in issuance of Fake Invoices, for passing fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) without supplying any goods.

Physical verification of all suspicious 62 firms was carried out. Out of these firms 60 firms were found to be non-existing and cancellation of registrations of these firms has been carried out. Out of these 60 fake firms, 27 firms have availed ITC of Rs 59.6 Crores and passed on ITC of Rs 60.2 Crores. Investigation in respect of these firms has been initiated. Further, remaining 33 firms have been cancelled even before they could pass on any fake ITC to other registrations. Had the Central GST teams not intervened, the miscreants could have used these firms for passing on the fake ITC.

Due to continuous efforts the Central GST Commissionerate, Indore, in current Financial Year 2022-23 has detected 75 cases in which Tax fraud detection was of Rs. 134.67 Cr. so far. The Commissionerate would continue the drive further in coming months to get rid of possible fake or non-existent GST registrations.