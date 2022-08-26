e-Paper Get App

Indore: Three booked for land fraud of Rs 6.5 crore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 01:10 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were booked in connection with a land fraud of Rs 6.5 crore in Sanwer, the police said on Thursday. The accused had a deal with the company and took money from the complainant. The police are investigating the case further.

According to the police, a case was registered against Suresh Jat, Pradyumn and Archana on the complaint of Bhagwan Jaiswal of the Vijay Nagar area. The complainant had a deal with the accused for buying a plot of land for Rs 6.5 crore. The police said investigations are on to know the amount paid by the accused for the deal. The police are looking for the accused.

In another case, three people were booked by the Sanwer police for a land fraud of Rs 11 lakh on Wednesday. A woman, named Jyoti, lodged a complaint that she had given money to the accused, named Shivnarayan, Ashutosh and Shailendra, to buy a plot but they had not given her the possession of the land. The police are looking for the accused.

