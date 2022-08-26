Indore: Conman steals Rs 1 lakh, cops return it to victim in hours

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was duped of Rs 1 lakh by a conman who sent her a link, the police said on Thursday. The Crime Branch managed to return the entire amount to the woman’s bank account within hours.

According to a Crime Branch official, a woman lodged a complaint stating that she had searched the customer care number of a courier company on the Internet. She found some numbers and made a phone call. The receiver told her he could help with the issue and sent her a link asking her to make a payment of Rs 2. When the woman made the payment online, she found that Rs 1 lakh had been debited to her bank account. She tried to contact that number again, but in vain.

The fraud investigation cell of the Crime Branch took the transaction details and managed to return the entire amount to the woman’s bank account after contacting the bank officials. After receiving the amount back in her bank account, the woman thanked the police.

The Crime Branch officials urged her not to share personal details on unknown links sent by unidentified persons.