Indore: Voters, themselves, can link Aadhaar Number and voter’s ID

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Voters, themselves, can now link their Aadhaar number with their voter’s ID online. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has built the necessary facility into the Voters’ Helpline Mobile App ‘Garud’.

Voters can download this app on their mobile and get various facilities related to voter’s ID card online. Collector and District Election Officer Manish Singh has appealed to all the voters of the district to register themselves by downloading the Voters’ Helpline App from Google Play Store and link the Aadhaar numbers of their family members to contribute to the holding of free and fair elections. Aadhaar linking will facilitate identification of duplicate voters and identification of voters at the time of voting.

Collector Singh said the Election Commission of India had issued instructions to link voter’s ID with the Aadhaar number. For this, the Voters’ Helpline Mobile App, ‘Garuda’, has been released. Voters can also link their voter’s ID card and Aadhaar card from the web portal www.nvsp.in by themselves or with the help of their BLO. He has appealed to voters of the district to link their voter’s ID card and Aadhaar card as soon as possible.