Indore: Raju Bhadoria freed from jail, Congress takes out rally

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress took out a rally on Wednesday to welcome Raju Bhadoria, corporator of Ward No 22. Bhadoria was released on bail in attempt to murder case against BJP leader Chandu Shinde. He had allegedly attacked Shinde's car along with his aides including a large number of women on the day of IMC elections on July 6.

Police had booked Bhadoria under sections 307, 341, 342, 147, 148, 323, 294, 506, 427 of the IPC and arrested him on July 13. Bhadoria got bail after 35 days.

“Now, my target is to win Indore-II constituency and I challenge them (Shinde and BJP leaders of Indore-II) to compete in doing public works. It is their council in IMC, their MLAs and their Chief Minister. They must compete with me in doing public works,” Bhadoria said adding “Chandu Shinde is just a pawn. I am targeting Indore-II and started working for the same.”

After his release, over 2k supporters took him to his residence in the form of a rally that disrupted traffic between Pardeshipura and Maruti Nagar.

Lalbahadur Verma takes oath

BJP corporator Lalbahadur Verma took oath as corporator on Wednesday. Verma was undergoing treatment for his illness and could not participate in the oath taking ceremony held on August 5.