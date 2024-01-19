Indore: Three Arrested With Stolen Goods Worth Rs 5 Lakh

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police arrested three people with stolen goods worth Rs 5 lakh on Thursday. They used to recce the area in an autorickshaw during the day and committed theft at night. So far, they have confessed to committing thefts at five places under Lasudia police station jurisdiction.

Additional DCP Amarendra Singh said that a team led by TI Taresh Kumar Soni was constituted for investigation and to identify the accused in five theft incidents at Satellite Junction Township, Singapore Township, Sai Gold City on Bypass Road and Singapore Green View between October 10 and January 16.

The team investigated the theft spots and found that the pattern of the theft was similar. So the police believed that the thefts were committed by the same gang. During the investigation, police came to know that some youths roam in the area spending money indiscriminately. The police team kept an eye on the suspects and found that about a dozen theft cases were registered against an accused named Praveen, a resident of Jhabua and present resident of Dhabli area.

On being caught he informed the police that he along with his friends Lokesh Chouhan, Ravindra Mandloi and Rounak Baria committed thefts at five places. Later, the police arrested Lokesh and Ravindra and recovered gold and silver ornaments, a laptop, an LED home theatre, a sewing machine, a gas cylinder and a guitar. The value of the recovered goods is Rs 5 lakh.

They used to carry goods in the autorickshaw of Lokesh’s relative and it was also recovered. A search is on for their accomplice Rounak. Police believed that more stolen goods would be recovered after the arrest of the on-the-run accused.