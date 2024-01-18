Indore: 'Kuch Bhi Dedo...'Female Clerk Caught Demanding Bribe At Collectorate; Dismissed After Video Goes Viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A female clerk of tehsil office located in Indore Collectorate was caught on camera, demanding bribe from a man in exchange of a document.

"Kuch be de do, 100 ya 200 Rs de do," she was heard saying in the video.

The video spread like a fire on the social media. And as the video went viral, Indore's new collector Asheesh Singh issued an order, dismissing the accused clerk.

In the video, the lady donning the red duppata and an off-white-colored sweater can be heard saying, "Ye aap to le jao aur jo humko sewa dena hai de jao." (You take this file and pay whatever you wish too.) When the man asked how much to pay, she replied, "100...200 rs kuch bhi de jao." After which, the man gave her Rs. 100 as a bribe.

The clerk named Rekha Patil was dismissed from the job with immediate effect for demanding money from an applicant in the copying branch of the collector office. By the order of the Additional Collector and Vice Chairman of the Solution Committee of the Collectorate Indore, on April 27, 2013, Rekha, a computer operator, was ordered to work temporarily in Tehsil Juni.

It is noteworthy that a video has gone viral on social media. Her act is against the moral responsibilities of the government and administration. Keeping this in view, the services of Rekha working in Tehsil Juni Indore have been terminated by Collector Singh with immediate effect.