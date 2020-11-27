Indore: Three arrested with counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 3 lakh

Indore: Police arrested three persons in connection with printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes in Kanadiya area on Friday. Counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 3 lakh were recovered from the accused and they are being questioned further.

Kanadiya police station in charge RD Kanwa said a person was trying to circulate counterfeit currency note at liquor shop on Bypass Road. After the information, the police team detained him and checked the currency note which was found counterfeit after which counterfeit currency notes of Rs 50, 000 were recovered from him. The accused introduced himself as Vikram alias Vicky of Harda district. He was taken to the police station where he allegedly confessed to print counterfeit currency notes with the help of his accomplices named Lakhan of Nemawar and Hariom of Khategaon in Dewas district. After this, the police reached their village and arrested the two accused too.

Kanwa said currency notes with a face value of Rs 3 lakh were recovered from the accused so far. During the search at their place, the police have seized two CPUs, two LED monitors, two printers, two keyboards, two mouse, two adopters, paper, printer ink bottles etc from there.

Police believed that the accused were indulged in such crime for a long time and they used to circulate the notes in rural areas. However, they are being questioned further and the information about their accomplices is also being collected by the police.