Ayushman ‘bhava’: Youth, NGOs join hands to provide cards in Indore

Indore: Several youths and members of NGOs in the city have joined hands to help citizens obtain Ayushman Bharat cards that provide healthcare for Covid-19 and other diseases in government and empanelled private hospitals.

Namo Namo Shankara, an NGO led by MP Shankar Lalwani under the leadership of Pankaj Fatechandani formed to fight Covid-19, launched a drive conducting free camps for helping people get Ayushman Bharat cards and Samagra ID.

About 1,178 people signed up for the facilities at the camp. Fatehchandani said, “During lockdown and coronavirus pandemic, medical expenses became another trouble for underprivileged families especially those who did not have Ayushman card to avail the benefit of the Prime Minister's Health Scheme in the hospital.”

Citing the rising number of coronavirus cases and possible trouble to families, the free camp was organised to help people get access to the govt scheme.

Free camps will soon be organised in Sindhi Colony Crossroads for residents of Ward 65.