Indore Municipal Corporation election 2020: Incumbent voters can add their names in voters’ list

Indore: The incumbent voters, who will be attaining 18 years of age by January 1,
2021, can enroll themselves in the voters’ list. They can apply online
as well offline. For the upcoming Indore Municipal
Corporation (IMC) election, the revision of voters’ list begins in the
city from Wednesday and it will continue till December 24.
Who can apply
*Those who have completed 18 years of age on or before
January 1, 2021.
*However, those who are malformed and who have been
declared guilty by a competent court to do so or from voting due to
specified corrupt conduct or offenses relating to elections.
*Only those who are not declared disqualified can apply.
How to apply offline
All forms are available with the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO)
and Booth Level Officer (BLO) or can also be download from the
website www.ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in and www.eci.gov.in. Submit the
application by filling the form and providing proof of photo, address
and age. The period for submission of forms, claims, objections is
from 25 November to 24 December 2020. Forms can be submitted to BLO.
Voter Facilitation Center - Tehsil office can also be filled.
How to apply on-line
Voters can apply online also by visiting portal https://voterportal.eci.gov., where they will have to create a login Id. Click Apply on-line and after filling the name and address in Form
6, they can get their name registered and upload the application along
with photo, address and proof of age. If there is a need to amend or
improve the entries in the electoral rolls, then they can click on
improve the entries in the electoral rolls and fill in Form 8. Migrant
voters can apply online form 6A for registration.
