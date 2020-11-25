Indore Municipal Corporation election 2020: Incumbent voters can add their names in voters’ list

Indore: The incumbent voters, who will be attaining 18 years of age by January 1,

2021, can enroll themselves in the voters’ list. They can apply online

as well offline. For the upcoming Indore Municipal

Corporation (IMC) election, the revision of voters’ list begins in the

city from Wednesday and it will continue till December 24.



Who can apply



*Those who have completed 18 years of age on or before

January 1, 2021.

*However, those who are malformed and who have been

declared guilty by a competent court to do so or from voting due to

specified corrupt conduct or offenses relating to elections.

*Only those who are not declared disqualified can apply.



How to apply offline



All forms are available with the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO)

and Booth Level Officer (BLO) or can also be download from the

website www.ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in and www.eci.gov.in. Submit the

application by filling the form and providing proof of photo, address

and age. The period for submission of forms, claims, objections is

from 25 November to 24 December 2020. Forms can be submitted to BLO.

Voter Facilitation Center - Tehsil office can also be filled.



How to apply on-line



Voters can apply online also by visiting portal https://voterportal.eci.gov., where they will have to create a login Id. Click Apply on-line and after filling the name and address in Form

6, they can get their name registered and upload the application along

with photo, address and proof of age. If there is a need to amend or

improve the entries in the electoral rolls, then they can click on

improve the entries in the electoral rolls and fill in Form 8. Migrant

voters can apply online form 6A for registration.