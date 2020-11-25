Indore: Collector raps hospitals for overcharging Covid patients

Indore: Collector Manish Singh on Wednesday warned private hospitals for overbilling Covid patients and also over keeping patients unnecessarily in the hospitals.

“I have received many complaints of hospitals shifting patients to another hospital when they couldn’t afford treatment. They keep patients till he/she can give money. We will lodge FIR against the private hospitals if any such complaints are found. Hospitals should inform us if they have any issue, we will fix it but will not tolerate such things,” he said in a meeting with representatives of private hospitals at Residency Kothi.

Collector also asked the hospitals to increase the number of beds in private hospitals overseeing increasing COVID-19 patients.