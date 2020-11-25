IIM Indore rests speculations, CAT to be held in 159 cities on November 29

Indore: Amidst speculations regarding postponement of Common Admission Test (CAT) following rise in Covid-19 cases, Indian Institute of Management Indore, which is responsible for conduct of exam this year, said that the exam date remains unchanged.

“The exam will be conducted on November 29 (Sunday) for nearly 2.28 lakh candidates in 159 cities across India for admission to the MBA programme at IIMs,” said a press release issued here by IIM Indore on Wednesday.

The exam would be conducted in three shifts (8:30 AM-10:30 AM, 12:30 PM-2:30 PM and 4:30 PM-6:30 PM) instead of two shifts following Covid-19 situation.

IIM Indore and its delivery partner Tata Consulting Services (TCS) have taken measures to ensure implementation of advisory of the Government of India on social distancing and other preventive/protective measures at the examination centres. Additional measures have been taken to minimize the travel needs of the candidates by increasing the centres for examination to 430 across the country.

The CAT Convenor has also approached the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of various states and UTs to request their full support in the smooth conduct of the CAT exam and to allow and facilitate the candidates to travel with their Admit cards as curfew pass in case of lockdowns or curfews.

“The local authorities have also been requested to provide necessary administrative facilitation and security for the conduct of the CAT Examination on November 29,” the press release stated.