Indore: Three Arrested For Robbing Sand Trader Of ₹60,000

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested three persons for robbing a sand trader of Rs 60,000 in the Juni Indore area on Tuesday. Some cash, a knife and a two-wheeler used in the crime were also recovered from them and they are being questioned for other such crimes.

According to the police, trader Shadab Ansari, a resident of Swami Dayanand Nagar area was robbed of cash by three persons on a two-wheeler near Gulzar Square later on January 6. Ansari had gone to a trader’s place to take money from him. When he was counting money, three youths in a vehicle snatched his bag containing money and his identity card and fled after pushing him.

The incident also raised a question on the night police patrolling as no policeman was seen in the area at that time.

Police said that the CCTVS of the area were checked and they managed to identify an accused named Kabir Singh, a resident of Veer Sawarkar Nagar. Following the lead given by Kabir Singh, his accomplices Karan Sahu and Rishi Kalra of the same area were arrested. They allegedly confessed to committing the crime after which the police recovered a bike, Rs 40,000 in cash and a knife from them.

The accused had gone to attend a party in Mhow and while returning from there, they saw the trader and snatched the bag containing cash from him.