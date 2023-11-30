Indore: This Time Results Will Come Quickly, Courtesy ECI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Day of counting of votes is taxing for all. Be it politicians, common man, scribes or officials. Many tend to chew their nails waiting for the results. However, all this will now be in the past. Ahead of the counting of votes in the five states on Sunday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made appropriate changes in its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to deliver authentic trends and results in a faster way.

The ECI has already introduced three ways by which one can keep a tab on trends and results through its website or popular ‘Voter Helpline App’. In compliance with ECI arrangements, District Election Office has also made arrangements to announce results earlier by increasing number of counting tables. In fact, the ECI has introduced three ways for three different classes of people. Common men can keep a tab on trends and results through www.results.eci.gov.in. The news channels can turn to www.trends.tv.eci.gov.in and thirdly, the mobile users can turn to ‘Voter Helpline App’ for trends and results.

Interestingly, ECI would share feed of trends and results to news channels through its own portal www.trends.tv.eci.gov.in. This will ensure that all news channels would show the same trends and results. Crucial change in ‘encore’ To avail the trends and results in a faster way, the ECI has made crucial change in its mechanism. The change encompasses that at a time when round-wise result sheet is received by returning officer (RO), it would also be simultaneously uploaded on its trends and results showing sites, portal and App.

Earlier, RO used to send the data sheet to ECI who would then upload it on the site. So, this will be one way to deliver trends and results in real-time. For this ECI has made the necessary changes in the ‘encore’ system, which deals with data transfer. No. of tables increased for speedy result This time the District Election Office has also taken steps to complete counting of votes quickly by increasing number of counting tables for certain assembly constituencies. In the past each constituency had 14 tables each. However, this time owing to high number of polling booths, the number of counting tables has also been increased. This will help in completing the counting and declaring the results quickly.

In order to complete counting quickly, we have increased the number of counting tables, trained staff and officers. Similarly, the number of photocopy machines too has been increased. All this will help in completing the counting earlier and declaring results.

-Dr. Ilayaraja T. Collector and District Election Officer