Indore: This is one-stop solution for Ravana Dahan needs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Want an effigy of the Demon King? Or such accessories as paper costumes, bows and arrows, coloured papers? All these things you will get in front of Shalby Hospital. A temporary market has been set up on the road between Malwa Mill Square and Janzirwala Square for sale of effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran. There are around 25 shops which are selling items related to Ravana Dahan.

At this one-stop solution, you will get all types, heights and sizes of effigies. You are going to get effigies ranging between Rs 500 and Rs 20,000. Accessories are also available for a minimum of Rs 50 to a maximum of Rs 500 at this mandi. So, if you have not bought items for Ravana Dahan yet, act now. Go to this market pronto, before it closes.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Fake fertiliser making factory unearthed in Morena

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:23 AM IST