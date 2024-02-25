Indore: Thieves Strike At 2 Empty Houses, Decamp With Cash & Valuables Worth Lakhs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a house in the Lasudia area and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees, police said on Sunday. The house owner was not present when the theft took place.

According to the police, the incident took place at the house of Jitendra Mali, a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar area. He is employed as a manager with a pharmaceutical company in the city and thieves entered his house and managed to flee with gold and silver ornaments and cash from the almirah.

The incident was discovered when he reached home and found the lock broken. Police reached the spot and a case has been registered against unidentified thieves. The CCTVs are being examined by the police.

Another theft occurred in a locked flat under Khajrana police station jurisdiction on Saturday. Deependra Singh Chouhan, a resident of Sanjhi Chhat building has lodged a complaint that he along with his family members had gone out of the city when some unidentified thieves broke open the lock and decamped with gold and silver ornaments and some cash from there. Khajrana police registered a case and started a search for the thieves.