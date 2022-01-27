Indore: Thieves fled with cash, mobile phone from a shop, police refuse to register FIR

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a shop at Samraddhi complex and made off with cash and a mobile phone, a police officer said on Thursday.

The incident took place under Juni Indore police station in the wee hours of Thursday, the officer added.

It is the third such incident in the same complex within a year but the police could not even identify the thieves. In the recent incident, the police didn’t lodge an FIR till the filing of the report.

The shop E-Solutions and Student Xerox owner Sandeep Ochani told the Free Press that a trader, who was on morning walk, spotted the shutter of the shop uplifted and he informed him at around 8 am. Sadeep reached there and found a mobile phone, cash and some goods stolen. Sandeep immediately informed the police about the incident.

He also reached the police station but the policemen refused to take any complaint of mobile theft. They told him to report the matter of mobile theft on ‘Citizen Cop’ mobile application to the police. After that Sandeep reported the mobile theft incident in the app. Juni Indore police didn’t even take a written complaint for the theft at the shop.

In April 2021, a shop of Mukesh Mali in the same complex was burgled. Then, the shop owner had given the CCTV footage to the police but police could not even identify the accused. Before this incident, thieves tried to enter a shop in the same complex. Traders believed that all the incidents were committed by the same thief gang.

