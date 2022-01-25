FPJ-Ed: Madhya Pradesh High Court orders to conduct offline exam in state

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of the High Court has ordered to conduct offline exam for college students in the state.

The court has issued the order after getting a reply from the state government before the court on Tuesday.

In the reply, the state government stated that students would be given a second chance if they were infected or suspected to COVID-19. All the necessary guidelines and COVID protocols would be followed during the examination. Besides, arrangements would be made to prevent infection.

Earlier, the High Court during hearing on a petition on Monday issued a notice to the state government and asked to submit its reply before the court in one day.

The petition was filed by the Law Student Association, Madhya Pradesh. One of the petitioners, Vishal Baghel said that the court was informed that RGPV University was conducting exams online while the rest of the universities of the state were hell-bent to conduct exams in offline mode.

