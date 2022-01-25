Jabalpur: City gets mobile RT-PCR testing laboratory amid third wave of COVID-19

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city has received a mobile RT-PCR testing laboratory van amid the third wave of COVID-19.

According to reports, all the necessary equipment and machineries are available inside the mobile RT-PCR testing van. This laboratory has been provided by Agility Lab, Noida and the van reached Jabalpur on Monday.

Regional director of health services Jabalpur, Sanjay Mishra said that the patients would get their report within 6 to 8 hours after the sample collection. The RT-PCR van started functioning at the district hospital from Tuesday.

Mishra further said that after the arrival of this van, sample collection in the district would accelerate. Around 7000 samples can be tested in a day in the district. Besides, 25 technicians also reached here who were proficient in operating the machines of the lab, Mishra added.

Earlier, the sample was sent to Bhopal and Delhi in which around 24 to 36 hours were spent in getting the report of the test.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:29 PM IST