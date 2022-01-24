e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases, 439 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: Jabalpur High Court issues notice to state government over offline exam

The court’s notice came after hearing a petition filed by the Law Student Association, Madhya Pradesh.
FP News Service
Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday issued a notice to state government, seeking reply on conducting offline exams for college students.

The court’s notice came after hearing a petition filed by the Law Student Association, Madhya Pradesh.

The court has asked the state government to submit its reply before the court in one day.

One of the petitioners, Vishal Baghel said that the court was informed that RGPV University was conducting exams online while the rest of the universities of the state were hell-bent to conduct exams in offline mode.

“We informed the court that Covid-19 cases have continuously been increasing in Madhya Pradesh,” Baghel said, adding that the court has asked the state government to explain as to why exams are being conducted amidst corona scare.

ALSO READ

Jabalpur: Exams will be held only in offline mode, says higher education minister Jabalpur: Exams will be held only in offline mode, says higher education minister

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 04:59 PM IST
Advertisement