FPJ-Ed: Jabalpur High Court issues notice to state government over offline exam

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday issued a notice to state government, seeking reply on conducting offline exams for college students.

The court’s notice came after hearing a petition filed by the Law Student Association, Madhya Pradesh.

The court has asked the state government to submit its reply before the court in one day.

One of the petitioners, Vishal Baghel said that the court was informed that RGPV University was conducting exams online while the rest of the universities of the state were hell-bent to conduct exams in offline mode.

“We informed the court that Covid-19 cases have continuously been increasing in Madhya Pradesh,” Baghel said, adding that the court has asked the state government to explain as to why exams are being conducted amidst corona scare.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 04:59 PM IST