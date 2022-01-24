Jabalpur: Exams will be held only in offline mode, says higher education minister

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid students’ constant demand to hold exams in online mode or in open book pattern, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav has said that exams will only be held in offline mode.

Yadav made the statement while talking to journalists in Jabalpur on Sunday.

“It is very important to ensure the quality of education. We can’t only give degrees to students. Therefore, we have decided to hold exams in offline mode,” he told reporters.

He added that Covid-19 protocols are being followed at exams hall. “We have also given options to those tested positive. They can appear in the exams producing medical certificates,” he said.

