Jabalpur: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose museum to be inaugurated on Jan 23

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose museum that has been developed at Jabalpur Central Jail will be inaugurated on the occasion of 123rd Birth Anniversary of Bose i.e. January 23.

Bose was lodged at Jabalpur Jail for several days during the freedom movement.

The ward where Bose was kept by the British was earlier named as Subhash Ward. Now, it has been developed as the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose museum. It will be the first museum dedicated to Netaji.

Jail administration said that the museum was designed and developed by the prisoners lodged at Jabalpur Central Jail.

“Everything from paintings to gardening has been done by prisoners,” said Akhilesh Tomar adding that the ward will be opened to the public from January 23.

Tomar said that historic articles like handcuffs would be exhibited in the museum.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:58 PM IST