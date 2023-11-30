Indore: Thieves Enter Restaurant By Lifting Shutter, Flee With Cash, Mobile Phone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a restaurant and managed to flee with cash and a mobile phone from there in the Vijay Nagar area. It is said that thieves entered the restaurant after lifting the shutter. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the restaurant but the police were not able to arrest the accused till the filing of this report.

According to the police, the incident took place at Karnawat Bhojan Prasadi in the Vijay Nagar area in the wee hours of Sunday. When the employees of the restaurant reached there, they found the shutter raised. When they went inside they found a mobile phone and some cash missing from the counter. The complainant informed the police on Tuesday and lodged a complaint against the thieves.

Police examined the CCTVs and found that a youth was entering the restaurant after raising the shutter of the main entrance and he managed to flee with cash and a mobile phone from there. On the basis of his appearance, the police are searching for the accused. The CCTVs installed at other places in the area are also being examined by the police to identify the accused. It is believed that more than one youths were involved in the theft.