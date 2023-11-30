Indore: IMC Commissioner Discusses Lok Adalat Waivers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh chaired a review meeting of the officials to discuss the waivers and other things to be provided to the people participating in the Lok Adalat to be held on December 9. Similarly, DISCOM MD also took a meeting regarding this. Singh said that under the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956, as per the instructions of the State Government, exemption in property tax surcharge will be given as per the rates given below.

A 100 per cent exemption in surcharge will be given in cases of properties in which the amount of tax and surcharge is up to Rs 50,000. In properties in which the amount of property tax and surcharge is more than Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 1,00,000 rebate of up to 50 per cent in surcharge will be given and those properties where the amount of tax and surcharge exceed Rs 1 lakh, 25 per cent rebate will be given.

For water tax, 100 per cent discount on outstanding balance will be given where the amount of tax and surcharge is up to Rs 10,000; 75 per cent in cases of more that Rs 10,000 up to Rs 50,000 and 50 per cent in cases more than Rs 50,000.

Amit Tomar, managing director of West Discom said that effective preparations are being made for the success of Lok Adalat through 425 zones, distribution centres and offices of Malwa Nimar including 62 zone distribution centers of Indore district. There will be settlement of cases of electricity theft and irregularities registered under Sections 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act 2003 in Lok Adalat.

'Issue notices, impose fines on agencies for delay, negligence in Smart City work'

Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh on Wednesday instructed Smart City officials to issue notices to three agencies and ordered that heavy fines be imposed on them for negligence and delay in construction work of projects under Smart City Development.

M/s Tirtha Gopikon, M/s Landmark Corporation and M/s Victrivan engaged in water supply and sewer line work have been penalised for not completing stipulated work within the time limit. Instructions were also given that heavy penalties be imposed on other agencies also who fail to complete work within the time limit. Singh gave these instructions while chairing a review meeting regarding the development works being done under the Smart City Project. Superintending engineer DR Lodhi, assistant engineer, deputy engineer and other departmental officers, consultants, contractors and others were present in the meeting.

She instructed that measures must be taken so that the general public does not face any inconvenience due to any construction work and instructions were also given to ensure that barricading and other necessary arrangements are put in place around the site. Along with this, the officers were directed to complete the work being done under the Smart City Project within the deadline and also to complete the restoration work in 7 days after the work is finished.

IMC chief reviews Clean Toilet Campaign

Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner on Wednesday held a review meeting regarding the work being done under the Clean Toilet Campaign. In the meeting, instructions were given regarding ensuring necessary cleanliness arrangements at all CTPTs and urinals of the city, and using treated water. IMC commissioner Harshika Singh said that as per the instructions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Clean Toilet Campaign is being run from November 19 to December 25 with the aim of special cleanliness of toilets.

She instructed to ensure better maintenance of public-community toilets and urinals along with adequate drinking water arrangements, lighting arrangements, better operation of sewer lines at CTPT and urinals. Necessary guidelines were given regarding using solar energy at urinals.