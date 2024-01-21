Indore: Thieves Decamp With Temple Cash | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves fled with cash kept in ‘Daan Peti’ (donation box) and a sound system from a temple in Banganga police station area. The incident occurred at Gondivale Baba Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple on Thursday midnight. According to the police, one Vikash Sharma, a resident of Nand Bagh Colony, lodged a complaint at the police station stating that he is a priest at the temple.

An unidentified person entered the temple after breaking the main gate. The accused stole Rs 4k from the temple’s Daan Peti and also stole a sound system placed inside the temple. The police registered a case under section 457 and 380 of the IPC against the unidentified person and began a probe.

In another incident, thieves stole cash from a godown office of a transport company in Juni Indore police station area. The incident occurred at Lohamandi on Thursday evening. According to the police, one Girish Shrivastav, a resident of Bicholi, lodged a complaint at Juni police station stating that an unidentified accused entered into his office after breaking the godown’s shutter. The accused stole Rs 33k from the office and fled. The police registered a case under section 457 and 380 of the IPC against the unidentified person and began an investigation.