Flyover Girder Launch In Indore: Pujan, Inspection Held | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pujan and inspection of the first girder launching work of Krantiveer Tantya Mama Bhil Flyover was done on Saturday at Bhanwarkuan Square by Indore Development Authority (IDA). On this occasion, IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and other dignitaries and citizens of the area were present. Mayor Bhargav said that IMC and IDA will leave no stone unturned in maintaining the pace of development.

He appreciated determination of the IDA to complete the bridges in less time than the deadline. Chairman Chawda said that the cost of this 625 metre long and 6-lane bridge with three lanes each is being built separately, the cost of the bridge will be around Rs 55 crore and its lanes will be built separately. A target has been set to make one lane operational in April. MLA Madhu Verma said that the construction of this bridge will solve the problem of traffic congestion in the area.

FP Photo

Indore: Food Department Raids Wheat Flour Mill

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of food department on Friday raided a unit where rice was being mixed with wheat before grinding it so that the quantity of wheat flour increases. On the basis of information received by the team of food safety officers of Food and Civil Supply Department, a team raided the firm of Sanjay Agarwal S Kumar & Company in Samta Nagar in Palda.

During the inspection, wheat of low quality was found on the premises. Samples of the adulterated flour were taken and the remaining 300 quintals of adulterated wheat and 80 quintals of flour of value Rs 9,82,000 were confiscated.

The team also took action against other establishments NH 26 Foods at Pathar Mundla Road and firm- JK Nutri Foods in Lasudia Mori at Dewas Naka. Samples of chocolate paste and kulfi cones were taken from NH 26 Foods and choco kulfi chocolate filled wafer, cocoa powder and maltodextrin powder samples were taken from JK Nutri Foods. All the collected samples were sent to the State Food Laboratory in Bhopal for testing.