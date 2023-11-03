Indore: Thieves Decamp With Rs 20L Valuables From House In Anoop Nagar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Valuables worth Rs 20 lakh were burgled from a house in Anoop Nagar under MIG police station some days back. A theft case was registered on Thursday and police are searching for the thieves who were seen going towards the house in a white car. Police said that the incident took place in the house of Kartik Khandelwal.

Kartik works as a travel agent. The complainant told the police that on October 27, the accused entered his house and decamped with valuables work Rs 20 lakh from there. Police said that Kartik lives with his wife and mother. At the time of the theft, Kartik was at his office and his wife and mother too were not in the house.

According to the CCTV footage, the accused committed the theft in just 25 minutes. One of the accused waited in a car while the remaining three entered the house. They broke the door lock, entered the bedroom, unlocked the wardrobes and broke the lockers inside. According to the complainant the accused have decamped with gold chain, diamond bracelet, gold ring, diamond mangalsutra (locket), two pairs of gold earrings, and other jewellery.

They also took away cash which was kept inside the lockers. Police on the basis of CCTV footage are searching for the accused. No arrests have been made till the filing of this report.

