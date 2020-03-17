Indore: Thermal scanners to screen rail, bus passengers from Maharashtra and Karnataka

Indore: Amid scare of spread of COVID-19, Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi directed the officials to ensure disinfecting the public transport and also to screen the passengers travelling from Maharashtra, Karnataka or any other affected state through thermal scanner.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said that it was discussed during the meeting that the countries, which took it lightly, have been facing trouble and it is important to be ready for every situation.

“As per the directions of Divisional Commissioner, screening through thermal scanner must be ensured by the transport officials, bus operators, and transporters, especially of those travelling from Mumbai, Pune or any other affected areas in the country. We will help the departments in training them for the same,” he added.

Testing to be started in Indore in couple of days

CMHO Dr Praveen Jadia said that testing of the samples for COVID-19 will be soon started in Indore at Microbiology Lab of MGM Medical College.

“Medical College has got the necessary kits and consumables and training for the staff is undergone. Soon, the college will get permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the government,” the CMHO said.

At present, samples of suspected patients were sent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal and department is getting sample reports in 2-3 days.

Students left for their places, hostels empty

As there are no instructions for emptying hostels by the government but most of the students of hostels in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya left for their homes and only 126 students are left.

University has five hostels for girls with the capacity of 800 and four boys’ hostels with 500 capacity out of which 66 girls and 60 boys are left in the hostels.

Sanitizers samples taken

Drug inspectors on Tuesday took samples of sanitizers available in Dawa Bazaar for checking its quality. A team led by SDM Anshul Khare also checked the stock of masks and sanitizers in the market along with directing the shop keepers not to hoard the same. Action will be taken against them if sanitizers samples found spurious.

One sample report pending

Sample report of the 23-year-old male who had come to Indore from France via Dubai is pending with AIIMS, Bhopal. He has been kept in isolation at MRTB Hospital on Sunday evening. At present, as many as 18 samples were sent for testing out of which 17 reports are tested negative and one report is pending.