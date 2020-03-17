Latest coronavirus update in Mumbai: Central Railway cancels 23 trains -- here's the full list

The novel coronavirus has affected over 137 people in India and Maharashtra tops the list with 41 cases as of Tuesday.
The government had earlier announced the closure of all theatres, malls, gyms, swimming pools and other public spaces.
The Central Railway on Tuesday cancelled 23 trains in a bid to curb the spread of the virus and owing to non-occupancy.
The cancelled trains are:
1) 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from 19.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
2) 11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express from 18.3.2020 to 30.3.2020
3) 11201 LTT-Ajni Express on 23.3.2020 and 30.3.2020
4) 11202 Ajni-LTT Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020
5) 11205 LTT-Nizamabad Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020
6) 11206 Nizamabad-LTT Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020
7) 22135/22136 Nagpur-Rewa Express on 25.3.2020
8) 11401 Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express from 23.3.2020 to 1.4.2020
9) 11402 Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express from 22.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
10) 11417 Pune-Nagpur Express on 26.3.2020 and 2.4.2020
11) 11418 Nagpur-Pune Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020
12) 22139 Pune-Ajni Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020
13) 22140 Ajni-Pune Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020
14) 12117/12118 LTT-Manmad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
15) 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
16) 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express from 19.3.2020 to 1.4.2020
17) 22111 Bhusaval-Nagpur Express from 18.3.2020 to 29.3.2020
18) 22112 Nagpur-Bhusaval Express from 19.3.2020 to 30.3.2020
19) 11307/11308 Kalaburagi-Secunderabad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
20) 12262 Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express on 24.3.2020 and 31.3.2020
21) 12261 Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express on 25.3.2020 and 1.4.2020
22) 22221 CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on 20, 23, 27 and 30.3.2020
23) 22222 Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express on 21, 24, 26 and 31.3.2020
There have been a slew of announcements from the Railways on Tuesday aimed at controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Central and Western Railway on Tuesday announced a steep rise in the prices of platform ticket from Rs 10 to as much as Rs 50.
The price varies from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50 depending on the station in question.
