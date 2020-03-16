Latest coronavirus update: Amid fears of virus spreading, leading Mumbai malls remain closed

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, nations across the world are doing their bit to ensure that the disease does not spread, and people stay safe. One of the things recommended by the WHO, and that has actively been followed by both governments and citizens is a term called ‘social distancing’.

Social distancing is a term where you need to stay at least three feet away from someone who has the symptoms of a cold or the flu. However, to be better safe than sorry, several individuals have opted to work from home, given that there is no concrete way that we can curb the coronavirus.

As part of the directive and to ensure social distancing, the Maharashtra government called for the shutting down of places that are guaranteed to see a crowd. Malls, theatres, schools, and gyms have been shut, which has resulted in ensuring safety, but may cost the industry crores of rupees.

However, the malls have been stoic about this and have put out notices on their social media account. Leading malls like InOrbit, Phoenix, Atria and Oberoi Mall in Mumbai have issued the notice. Growel's 101, a Kandivali-based mall has said that while the rest of the mall will remain shut, the Big Bazaar will stay open so that people can buy their essentials.