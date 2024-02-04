 Indore: Theft At SDM’s House, Accused Arrested 
Indore: Theft At SDM's House, Accused Arrested 

Indore: Theft At SDM’s House, Accused Arrested 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Indore: Theft At SDM’s House, Accused Arrested  | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A theft took place at the bungalow of SDM of Jhabua at his bungalow in Radio Colony. According to SI Satyajit Chauhan from Sanyogitaganj police station, the incident took place at the bungalow of SDM Akshay Markam posted in Jhabua at around 3 am on Friday.

The SDM was earlier posted in Indore, hence this bungalow was allotted to him here. He has just been transferred so the bungalow was empty.  A watchman was on duty outside the bungalow but he fell asleep at night.

After some time, when the watchman woke up, he saw that the back side gate was open and a theft had taken place The watchman informed the police and the SDM.

It is said that the thief managed to flee with Rs 16 to 17 thousand in cash, a silver glass and a mobile The police checked the CCTVs of the area and managed to catch the accused named Sahil, a resident of Gommatgiri area late in the evening .

article-image

