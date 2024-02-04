Indore: Theft At SDM’s House, Accused Arrested | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A theft took place at the bungalow of SDM of Jhabua at his bungalow in Radio Colony. According to SI Satyajit Chauhan from Sanyogitaganj police station, the incident took place at the bungalow of SDM Akshay Markam posted in Jhabua at around 3 am on Friday.

The SDM was earlier posted in Indore, hence this bungalow was allotted to him here. He has just been transferred so the bungalow was empty. A watchman was on duty outside the bungalow but he fell asleep at night.

After some time, when the watchman woke up, he saw that the back side gate was open and a theft had taken place The watchman informed the police and the SDM.

It is said that the thief managed to flee with Rs 16 to 17 thousand in cash, a silver glass and a mobile The police checked the CCTVs of the area and managed to catch the accused named Sahil, a resident of Gommatgiri area late in the evening .

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Malwa Rose Society has organised a two-day exhibition of thousands of varieties of roses in Gandhi Hall from Saturday. People started arriving since morning to see the more than 3 thousand varieties of roses on display in this exhibition.

Along with the exhibition, a competition has also been organised for which 40 entries have been received. Malwa Rose Society president Dr Dev Patodi and secretary Dr Arun Saraf said that this time roses from Pune, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas and Pithampur will also be seen.

The best variety of roses will also be honoured in various categories. Bonsai is also displayed here along with roses.