Indore: Water Is The Thread That Weaves Through India’s Rich Tapestry, Says Mumba

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Musonda Mumba, secretary-general of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, here on Saturday said that for India, water is not merely a resource; it's the thread that weaves through the country’s rich tapestry of culture, history, and biodiversity.

She said this while addressing the inaugural function of Wetlands for LiFE Film Festival & Forum.

This travelling festival, hosted by the Centre for Media Studies, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC), and the BMUV-IKI Indo-German Technical Cooperation Project, ‘Wetlands Management for Biodiversity and Climate Protection’, implemented by GIZ.

The inaugural day witnessed the convergence of personalities committed to wetland conservation and environmental advocacy.

Mumba was the chief guest of the inaugural function. Addressing the function, she said, “Filmmaking serves as a powerful tool to document the stories, revealing profound significance and sharing it with others."

Indore municipal commissioner Harshika Singh said, "Local action is very important in safeguarding our wetlands and ensuring sustainable development in our local communities."

Indore Press Club president and senior journalist Arvind Tiwari dubbed Sirpur Lake as a jewel of Indore that must be preserved for future generations.

Special guests including Beom-sikYoo, senior advisor (Asia/Oceania) of The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands; Abhilash Mishra, assistant commissioner; Kirtiman Awasthi, senior advisor & team leader of Wetlands Management for Biodiversity and Climate Protection at GIZ, Abhilash Khandekar, president of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), lent their expertise and support to the event.

Sabyesachi Bharti, festival & deputy director of the CMS said, "Conservation thrives on collaboration, and film is our powerful lens to inspire collective action towards safeguarding our precious ecosystems."

The screening of the inaugural film, "Sirpur - Lifeline of Indore," shed light on the intrinsic value of local wetlands and their significance in urban ecology.

Furthermore, attendees had the opportunity to explore a photo exhibition of Sirpur Lake by photographer and conservationist Bhalchandra Dattatray Mondhe which will be open to visitors for the next two days.

The festival will continue with film screenings and filmmaking workshops over the next two days. Interested people can attend the film screenings at the Indore Press Club.