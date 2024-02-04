Indore: DAVV Speeds Up Efforts For School Of Ayush

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, a Grade A+ accredited university of the state, has started taking serious steps to set up the School of Ayush in the Bada Bangarda area.

Nearly a month after registrar Ajay Verma visited the 12 acres allocated to it by the district administration in Bada Bangarda, a committee set up for establishing the Ayush College has convened a meeting on February 6.

The committee spearheaded by deputy registrar (exams) Rachna Thakur comprises School of Pharmacy head Prof Rajesh Sharma and Dr CC Motiyani as members, Prof AK Dwivedi as special nominee member, and Prof PN Pal as consultant.

Previously also a jumbo committee for Ayush College was formed and it met in March 2021 but after that the project was dumped.

“This time, the university is serious. Vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and registrar Ajay Verma are very positive and determined for the project. Plus, the executive council members are also pushing for the project,” said Dwivedi who is also an EC member.

Vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain stated that the university wants to establish a state-of-the-art Ayush College in Bada Bangarda.

The administration has promised to give 25 acres of land to it for medical college. As of now, 12 acres have been given to the DAVV and the remaining 13 acres will be given after a legal matter over the land is resolved.

The university has decided to start Ayush College on the land for now. The idea is that some academic blocks be built for Ayush College and when funds are available then the college will be upgraded as Institute of Medical Sciences.