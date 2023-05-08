Indore: The Kerala Story is a must watch, says Kailash after watching movie

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Sunday said that movie The Kerala Story is a must watch for everyone, especially the young generation.

“The movie shows the real situation of Kerala and how women there were tricked through love jihad,” he said while talking to media persons after watching the movie.

Vijayvargiya watched the film The Kerala Story at a multiplex on AB Road on Sunday afternoon.

BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola, his MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya and a large number of supporters and women activists of BPJ also watched the movie with him.

“The horrific truth of terrorism has been exposed in the movie. This move has been shown what exactly happened in Kerala. The country has to be aware of serious issues like forced religious conversion and love jihad. This film is a good medium for create awareness of the same,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said that Congress has now become a minority party because of its appeasement politics.

BJYM to show TKS for 7 days

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha city president Saugat Mishra said that they will hold screenings in different theatres of the city from Monday for the next 7 days to make the workers and youth aware of the sensitive issue on which the movie is based. The Kerala Story film will be screened at Assembly seat wise, which will run as a Yuva Morcha campaign, starting from Carnival Theatre at Malhar Mega Mall on Monday.