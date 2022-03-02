Indore: Thana-in-charge line-attached

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Kotwali police station-in-charge Ashok Patidar was attached to the DRP Lines due to lack of adequate control over his subordinates on Tuesday. A few days ago, a sub-inspector and other policemen had reached a godown and collected samples without informing the officers of the food department. The traders had lodged a complaint with the district administrator a couple of days ago.

After receiving the complaint, additional DCP Rajesh Raghuwanshi started an investigation on the instructions of senior officers. During the investigation, the policemen who reached the godown of a trader had collected the sample of black paper from there. The policemen did not take the officers of the food department there, but they took the sample to the police station.

DCP (Zone-3) Dahrmendra Singh Bhadoriya released an order to attach TI Patidar to the Police Lines as he had no control over his subordinates.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:45 AM IST