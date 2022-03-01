Indore: Collector gets power to appoint senior-most officer as interim CMHO/civil surgeon



Our Staff Reporter

Indore



To ensure that the crucial post of chief medical and health officer and civil surgeon in any district does not remain vacant, the state health department has given powers to the district collectors to appoint an interim CMHO/civil surgeon till the department finalises the name.

In its orders released recently, deputy secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Dr KD Tripathi stated that in future if the post of CMHO/civil surgeon remains vacant, the collector should appoint an officer for the post temporarily.

Under the guidelines for appointing the CMHO, the official stated that the post must be filled by DHO based on seniority and the official must be selected as per his first posting while the post of civil surgeon must be given to the senior-most expert in surgery in the department.

“The hierarchy in appointing the acting CMHO can be broken only when the most senior officer is unable to work due to physical disability, only six months remaining for his retirement, or departmental enquiry is pending against the officer. If the collector doesn't find the senior-most officer fit for the post then he/she should have to take permission from the department by sending a proposal,” mentions in the order.

Meanwhile, regional director, health Dr Ashok Dagaria said, “Posting of CMHO/civil surgeon should be based on promotion but the matter is pending with the Supreme Court since 2016 due to which it couldn’t be done. Orders for posting acting CMHO on vacant positions to collectors are being issued for maintaining smooth administrative working.”



Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:06 PM IST