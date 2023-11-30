Indore: Tenant Gets House Registered In His Name, Sentenced To 5-yr Jail

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tenant was convicted to five years of imprisonment for using forged documents to get the house in which he was residing registered in his name. On top of it the accused had also taken a loan of about Rs 10,25,000 from a bank in the name of the complainant through the forged registry.

The complainant Naveen Vaidya complained that he and his mother, Manorama, purchased plot number 47 in Greater Vaishali Nagar from Shashikant on June 2, 2000. A building was constructed on the plot and the complainant and his family were residing in the house. The complainant had to go to Pune for work and the house was given to Ranjit Saluja, who was a permanent resident of Betma district Dhar, on a monthly rent of Rs 5,000 on October 1 2005.

During the tenancy, on March 27, 2006, the tenant Ranjit Saluja got the house registered in his name by using forged documents. The photographs in the registry were not of the complainant and his mother, but of some other man and woman. From the documents received from ICICI Bank, the complainant came to know about it.

The accused also took a loan of about Rs 10,25,000 from a bank in the name of the complainant through the forged registry. During the investigation, it was revealed that the original name of Ranjit Saluja was Pritesh Bindal who was fraudulently posing as Ranjit Saluja. After a thorough investigation, the charge sheet was presented before the court. District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that the court sentenced accused Pritesh Bindal (48 years) under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 IPC for 5 years rigorous imprisonment. The prosecution in the case was represented by additional public prosecutor Avisarika Jain.

Youth electrocuted while changing bulb, dies

A youth was electrocuted and died while changing a fused bulb. Azad Nagar police said that Ghanshyam (18) resident of Durga Nagar was rushed to a city hospital at 1 o'clock last night, where the doctors declared him brought dead after examination. Initial investigation revealed that Ghanshyam received a strong electric shock when he tried to replace the bathroom bulb of the house which was fused and fell down. Ghanshyam was the youngest among four brothers. He used to set up a stall on the bypass.

Man booked for wife beating

Indore: Malharganj police registered a case against a man for beating his wife. Victim Somali Dumane, living in Harijan Colony, complained that her husband Ankit Dumane does not allow her to talk to anyone in the locality and doubts her character. Yesterday, the accused husband started making obscene remarks regarding her character, when she objected he assaulted her and threatened to kill her.