 Indore: Temple With Child Ganesh In Goddess Parvati’s Lap
ARSH RAFIK VISAALUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 07:33 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Temple With Child Ganesh In Goddess Parvati’s Lap | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city has a unique temple Shree Parvati Tukeshwar Mahadev Mandir located in Kesarbagh area where the Lord Ganesh is sitting in the lap of Goddess Parvati. It is also believed that couples’ wishes get accepted if they visit the temple on 21 Mondays continuously.

It includes those couples who do not have a child and want one or people who are not getting married. The Shiva temple, has Ganesh seated in Padmasana with a trunk of two and a half feet, which is very rare, behind Mata Parvati, This temple has been named "Shri Parvati Tukeshwar Mahadev Temple" after Mata Parvati. The first ray of the Sun God falls on Maa Parvati in the morning.

FP Photo

All the idols are made of white marble in which amazing carving has been done. The garbh grah of the temple has attractive carvings of creepers, birds and flowers on the walls. The temple is built of black stones. A large copper pitcher is installed in the wall of the temple through which a stream of water flows on the Shivalinga from the water pot held in the hands of Goddess Parvati.

The famous Marathi saint Pandit Nana Maharaj Taranekar was appointed the priest of this place by the Holkar dynasty. He appointed Chandrakant Kamle as the priest and manager here. Since 1956, under the guidance of Nana Maharaj, the Kamle family has been handling the worship and management of this place. Since 1975, the Kamle family has been residing in this complex. At present, the priest of the temple is Vijay Kamle. At present, both the temples are included in the Ahilyabai Holkar Trust and the remaining part is the residence of the priest family.

