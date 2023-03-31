Indore Temple tragedy: These 11 people lived & died together

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despair was ever-pervading with cries and wails occasionally shattering the silent atmosphere in Patel Nagar Dharmshala as those still alive shared the burden of 11 biers. All of them had died when roof of step well collapsed at Beleshwar Mahadev Temple.

All of them lived in the same lane of Patel Nagar. Now, only their memories are left. Family members were distraught seeing the bodies of their loved ones who had left smilingly just a day ago for the temple.

It was a heart-wrenching for people and onlookers as all biers left together after community members arranged mass funeral procession and mass cremation at Regional Park Crematorium.

Many broke into silent cries as a kid led the funeral procession of his mother Kanak Patel carrying pot of flames.

A large number of people had gathered at Patel Nagar since Thursday night to console family members and relatives of all those killed in the tragic accident. Doctors had to be called in on Friday morning as some family members and relatives fainted owing to dehydration and exertion.

As the news of mass casualty arrived in the area on Thursday, residents joined the grief-struck families and burnt midnight oils to arrange for stuff needed in the funeral.

Gujarati community members had arranged 11 vehicles, including school buses turned into ambulances, to carry the bodies to the crematorium.

When the vehicles passed through various areas teary-eyed people clasped their hands to pay tribute to the departed souls.

“Celebration and festivities turned into mourning just in a couple of seconds. It is difficult to accept that 36 people died in just a matter of few seconds,” said Ramesh Patel, a resident of Patel Nagar.