 Indore Temple tragedy: Mayor gives shoulder to victims as families perform last rites of their loved ones
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Temple tragedy: Mayor gives shoulder to victims as families perform last rites of their loved ones

Indore Temple tragedy: Mayor gives shoulder to victims as families perform last rites of their loved ones

Family members also said that Dashore knew swimming. However, the concrete structure fell on him, and he couldn't be rescued.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The families of the Indore Temple tragedy victims--even in their nightmare-- must have not though that they would seeing their loved ones for the last time when they left for Beleshwar Temple on Ram Navami!

With a heavy heart, kin of the deceased performed the last rites.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav reached the cemetery and gave shoulder to victims.

The funeral of Rajendra Dashore (54) was taken out from his residence at Sneh Nagar on Friday. According to family members, Dashore was performing puja with the priest Lakshminarayan when the incident had taken place. He, along with his daughter, were present in the temple, however the daughter had a close save as she was standing on the other side.

Out of four, Rajendra Dashore was the one who resuced in the first slot of Beleshwar temple mishap. Family members also said that Dashore knew swimming. However, the concrete structure fell on him, and he couldn't be rescued. His last rites are being performed at the Juni Indore cemetery.

Another deceased Usha Gupta (75), funeral procession going on

A funeral procession of 75-year-old Usha Gupta would be taken out from her residence at Sneha Nagar. She had gone to perform Pooja at the Baleshwar Mahadev temple on the occasion of Ram Navmi.

She is survived by son and daughter in law and a grand child.

Family members said that she was missing since Thursday morning and it's late evening when her body was taken out from the stepwell.

Her last rites to be performed at Regional Park Cemetry.

Read Also
Indore: Families of victims donate eyes, skin
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 36 dead, 17 injured as stepwell collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev temple

Madhya Pradesh: 36 dead, 17 injured as stepwell collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev temple

Indore Temple tragedy: Mayor gives shoulder to victims as families perform last rites of their loved...

Indore Temple tragedy: Mayor gives shoulder to victims as families perform last rites of their loved...

Indore Temple tragedy: CM orders to identify all stepwells with illegal construction after 36 die

Indore Temple tragedy: CM orders to identify all stepwells with illegal construction after 36 die

Indore: Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoles demise of devotees in Indore temple...

Indore: Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoles demise of devotees in Indore temple...

Indore Beleshwar Temple chairman and secretary booked for culpable homicide after 36 people die

Indore Beleshwar Temple chairman and secretary booked for culpable homicide after 36 people die