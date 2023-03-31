Indore Temple tragedy: Mayor gives shoulder to victims as families perform last rites of their loved ones

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The families of the Indore Temple tragedy victims--even in their nightmare-- must have not though that they would seeing their loved ones for the last time when they left for Beleshwar Temple on Ram Navami!

With a heavy heart, kin of the deceased performed the last rites.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav reached the cemetery and gave shoulder to victims.

The funeral of Rajendra Dashore (54) was taken out from his residence at Sneh Nagar on Friday. According to family members, Dashore was performing puja with the priest Lakshminarayan when the incident had taken place. He, along with his daughter, were present in the temple, however the daughter had a close save as she was standing on the other side.

Out of four, Rajendra Dashore was the one who resuced in the first slot of Beleshwar temple mishap. Family members also said that Dashore knew swimming. However, the concrete structure fell on him, and he couldn't be rescued. His last rites are being performed at the Juni Indore cemetery.

Another deceased Usha Gupta (75), funeral procession going on

A funeral procession of 75-year-old Usha Gupta would be taken out from her residence at Sneha Nagar. She had gone to perform Pooja at the Baleshwar Mahadev temple on the occasion of Ram Navmi.

She is survived by son and daughter in law and a grand child.

Family members said that she was missing since Thursday morning and it's late evening when her body was taken out from the stepwell.

Her last rites to be performed at Regional Park Cemetry.