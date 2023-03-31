 Indore: Families of victims donate eyes, skin
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Families of victims donate eyes, skin

Indore: Families of victims donate eyes, skin

With this noble gesture, the family members ensured that their loved ones remain alive even after their death.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 02:44 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though enveloped by grief, family members of 8 deceased have decided to serve humanity by donating cornea and skin of the dead.

With this noble gesture, the family members ensured that their loved ones remain alive even after their death.

According to sewadar of Muskan Group, Sandeepan Arya, family members of eight deceased had decided to donate cornea of their loved ones while skin donation of three deceased could be done.

Eye donation was coordinated by MK International Eye Bank, MY Hospital’s Eye Bank, and Shankara Eye Bank. Skin donation was coordinated by Choithram Hospital’s skin bank team.

Eye donation and skin donation

Deceased                                  cornea/skin donation

Daksha Patel                             Cornea

Indra Kumar                               Cornea and skin

Bhumika Khanchandani           Cornea and skin

Laxmi Patel                                  Cornea

Madhu Bhammani                     Cornea

Jayanti Bai                                  Cornea and skin

Bharati Kukreja                         Cornea

Kanak Patel                               Cornea

Read Also
Indore: 13 dead, 19 rescued after floor sinks in at Beleshwar Temple; Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 13 dead, 19 rescued after floor sinks in at Beleshwar Temple; Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of...

Indore: 13 dead, 19 rescued after floor sinks in at Beleshwar Temple; Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of...

Indore: Families of victims donate eyes, skin

Indore: Families of victims donate eyes, skin

Madhya Pradesh: 29 Dead, 17 Injured, Many missing as bawdi collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev...

Madhya Pradesh: 29 Dead, 17 Injured, Many missing as bawdi collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev...

Indore: The Tragedy Through LENS

Indore: The Tragedy Through LENS

Madhya Pradesh: Vaccine centre with a difference in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Vaccine centre with a difference in Mhow