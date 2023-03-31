Indore: Families of victims donate eyes, skin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though enveloped by grief, family members of 8 deceased have decided to serve humanity by donating cornea and skin of the dead.

With this noble gesture, the family members ensured that their loved ones remain alive even after their death.

According to sewadar of Muskan Group, Sandeepan Arya, family members of eight deceased had decided to donate cornea of their loved ones while skin donation of three deceased could be done.

Eye donation was coordinated by MK International Eye Bank, MY Hospital’s Eye Bank, and Shankara Eye Bank. Skin donation was coordinated by Choithram Hospital’s skin bank team.

Eye donation and skin donation

Deceased cornea/skin donation

Daksha Patel Cornea

Indra Kumar Cornea and skin

Bhumika Khanchandani Cornea and skin

Laxmi Patel Cornea

Madhu Bhammani Cornea

Jayanti Bai Cornea and skin

Bharati Kukreja Cornea

Kanak Patel Cornea