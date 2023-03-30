 Indore: 13 dead, 19 rescued after floor sinks in at Beleshwar Temple; Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased
A joint operation by fire brigade and district police operation is still underway to rescue remaining trapped devotees from the stepwell.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least 13 people have died after the floor sinked in at Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple and devotees fell in the stepwell on Thursday. 19 victims have been rescued so far.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 aid for the injured.

The 12 dead includes one child and nine women. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Patel (70), Bharti Kukreja (58), Jaywanti Khubchandani (84) Madhu Bhamani (48), Manisha Motwani, Ganga Patel, Kanika Patel (32), Pushpa Patel (48), Bhoomika Khanchandani (31), Indra Kumar (53), Daksha Patel (6) . Further details are awaited.

Other 15 injured were rescued and are currently undergoing treatment at hospital.

A joint operation by fire brigade and district police is underway to rescue remaining trapped devotees from the stepwell.

The accident was reported at Patel Nagar based Beleshwar Mahadev Temple on Thursday. Devotees were sitting on the ground for Ram Navami hawan when the floor sinked in and over 25 devotees fell in the stepwell.

