Indore temple tragedy: Protesters condemn demolition, say will rebuild structure at same site

Protestors at the collectorate intersection on Friday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people protested at the collectorate crossing on Friday against the demolition of the temple built over a bawdi (stepwell) that cave-in on Ram Navami, killing 36 persons.

The floor cave-in took place at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar on March 30, after which, on April 3, IMC demolished the structure and filled the stepwell with debris intending to close it forever.

Condemning the civic action against the temple and promising to get it built at the same site once again, the protesters marched to the collectorate and submitted a memorandum to collector Ilaiyaraaja T.

Deepak Khatri, leader of the 'Samagra Sindhi Samaj', which organised the protest, said the administration erred in demolishing the temple and claimed Hindus were angry.

"The temple will be built at the same site. Action should have been taken against those responsible for the accident," Khatri said.

Ilaiyaraaja said the administration respects the religious beliefs of the people and all steps will be taken as per the law.

Over 700 join temple committee

The committee was formed two days ago to rebuild the temple, and in no time more than 700 people joined the WhatsApp group formed by the committee. Lalit Parani, who is leading the committee, said that the faith of many people is attached to this temple. Many devotees used to come here for worship. The matter has also been conveyed to home minister Narottam Mishra, who came to Indore on Thursday.

Committee members said that there are all members in the Sangharsh Samiti, and there is neither a president nor a secretary in it. Everyone has only one aim; to rebuild the temple.