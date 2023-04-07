Indore: 'Mandir wahi banega', CM hints after locals protest demolition of Beleshwar Temple where 36 people died; watch

Indore: Locals protest against Beleshwar Temple demolition; CM Chouhan gives hints of reconstruction | FP Photo/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seems to have give in to locals' demand of "Mandir wahi banega" after Indore district administration filled in the Beleshwar temple stepwell where 36 people died.

Notably, after the tragic temple accident, the district administration demolished the Beleshwar temple that was built on a stepwell and had filled the stepwell with mud to avoid any such incidents. This sparked anger among some locals and a Sangharsh Samiti was formed.

The committee members gathered at the collectorate to protest the demolition and raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seemed convinced to rebuild the temple. In a video shared by BJP state spokesperson Narendra Saluja, Chouhan said, “After the Indore temple tragedy, the stepwell was filled but that temple was very old. People were offering prayers there for years. I deem it fit to rebuild a temple there keeping in mind all the safety arrangements and maintaining harmony."

'Sangharsh’ committee formed

After the demolition of the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple, the residents there formed a ‘sangharsh’ committee on Thursday and demanded the reconstruction of the temple. Markets in Rajwada and other areas were also kept closed in protest against the demolition of the temple and in support of the ‘sangharsh’ committee.

Chouhan also said that he agrees with BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s suggestion that wells and stepwells should be used as water sources.They should be protected and used.