 Bhopal: CM backs Kailash Vijayvargiya's suggestion to conserve stepwells as a water resource over administration's decision to fill them with mud
Filing the stepwell with mud is not a solution

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan backed BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s suggestion to conserve wells and stepwells as a water resource instead of filling them to avoid accidents.

BJP State Spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted a video of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in which he is agreeing to the suggestion of BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

“BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s suggestion is best that wells and stepwells should be used as water sources.They should be protected and used”, says CM Shivraj Singh.

Notably, Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Thursday said that filing the stepwells is wrong. He said that the administration should reconsider their decision. The administration should use them for water conservation by saving and conserving them.

Vijayvargiya further said, “I worked for water conservation only through wells and stepwells. When I was the mayor, I had improved many wells and stepwells in the city for water conservation.

