MP: South African team brings Namibian cheetah Oban back to Kuno, Asha still on the run | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Oban male cheetah that had escaped from Kuno National Park five days ago has finally been caught by a team from South Africa on Thursday evening. The South African team ran a rescue operation to catch the cheetah which was spotted in residential areas.

However, the female cheetah Asha which also escaped from Kuno is still on the run.

A special team from South Africa has caught the cheetah after a rescue operation from the forests of Dabarpura village in Bairad tehsil area.

Oban left Kuno and was spotted in the area of Jhad and Baroda village in Vijaypur on Sunday, causing much panic among the locals. Since then, the Kuno National Park team, Pohri Forest Department and police were keeping a close eye on the big cat.

On Thursday morning, the cheetah came out of the Ghazigarh village forests and reached the forest and fields of Dabarpura village, from where it was caught.

Asha still out and about

Namibian female cheetah Asha which was also brought to Kuno National Park under the Cheetah Relocation Project and followed Oban in escaping the National Park is yet to be caught by the forest team.

On Thursday, Asha was seen around Sair Baba in the forests of the famous Dhauret Sarkar temple in Virpur area, which comes under the buffer zone of Kuno. There is a dense forest, abundant wildlife and natural water springs in the area which is probably why Asha is liking the spot very much.